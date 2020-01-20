MANILA, Philippines – Following the decision of the inter-agency technical working group (TWG) to end the motorcycle taxi pilot run, Senator Grace Poe is now encouraging the public and private sector to file cases against the termination.

"I will encourage the private citizens and the stakeholders to file a case against the departments if they fail to continue the study, because the study is crucial for the data to be submitted to Congress so that we can base our bills, we can base our law on the proper results of the study," Poe said.

The pilot run was meant to study the viability of motorcycle taxis as a mode of public transportation, and the results would be used as basis for legislation. (READ: Why Angkas is illegal)

But on Monday, January 20, TWG head Antonio Gardiola Jr announced the termination ahead of the Senate committee on public services hearing on motorcycle taxis, saying legal impediments prevented them from gathering data.

During the hearing, Poe told the TWG to convene and consider the continuation within the week. "Expect more lawsuits, in fact, if you stop the program," Poe added.

As for the 3 motorcycle taxi providers involved in the study, Poe advised them to communicate with the Senate before filing a lawsuit.

Asked what kind of case she expects the public to file, Poe said, "[TRO] na ipagpatuloy ang pilot program for the interest of the public who depends on alternative modes of transportation."

(File a Temporary Restraining Order against the termination of the pilot program for the interest of the public who depends on alternative modes of transportation.)

Still, Poe said that the Senate will continue hearings to expedite the passage of the law that will legalize motorcycle taxis. (READ: The long road to legalizing motorcycle taxis) – Rappler.com