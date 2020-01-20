CAVITE, Philippines – It's business as usual for some businesses in Tagaytay City, even if experts said a major Taal Volcano eruption is imminent.

In a city that is dependent on tourism, vendors and small businessmen were the hardest hit as they grapple with what can be done amid the disaster.

Aika Rey files this report.

REY, REPORTING: Business as usual daw sa Tagaytay ngunit kasabay ng pagbagsak ng abo mula sa Bulkang Taal ang agarang pagsasara ng ilang negosyo sa Tagaytay.

It's business as usual in Tagaytay, they say, but along the ashfall from Taal Volcano comes the closure of some businesses.

May iilang turistang naglalakas ng loob din kahit na nasa 14-kilometer danger zone ang siyudad.

A few tourists still come here even if it's within the 14-kilometer danger zone.

JOSE RAMON MARTINEZ JR, FORMER US SOLDIER: We decided to come here to Tagaytay to celebrate my proposal to her and our engagement with some very close friends we have out of here.

We came here specifically to visit our friend to make sure that her and her husband are okay. We’ve invited them to come stay with us in Manila but they refused.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Ayon sa pamahalaan ng Tagaytay, tuloy pa rin ang negosyo kahit na maaaring pumutok pa rin ang nag-aalburutong Bulkang Taal.

The Tagaytay City government allows business operations even if there’s the threat of Taal Volcano exploding.

Gayunpaman, ang sikat na People's Park in the Sky at Picnic Grove ay tuluyang nakasara habang nililinis ito. Bukas naman ang theme park na Sky Ranch, kaya nga lang, walang rides. (WATCH: Vendors clean People's Park in Tagaytay in hopes of quick reopening)

Despite that, the famous People's Park in the Sky and Picnic Grove is currently closed as it is being cleaned. Theme park Sky Ranch is open but there are no rides available.

MICHAEL MOJICA, MAHOGANY BULALUHAN CHEF: Wala naman po kasing sinasabing magsarado kaya patuloy 'yung aming operation kahit na alam namin sa danger zone, 14 kilometer.

We are not told to close down so we continue our operation even if we know we are in the 14-kilometer danger zone.

May ilan namang tindera na umaaray na dahil sa bawas sa kita. Ang mga tindera sa Tagaytay City Flower Market ay umaapela na rin na sana matulungan sila.

Some vendors are already complaining because of lower sales. Vendors at the Tagaytay City Flower Market are appealing to the public for help.

MARISTELA ROMAGO, FLOWER VENDOR: So mga bulaklak kahit bago, nasisira lang din kasi sa alikabok.

The flowers are wilting because of the ash.

Konti lang ngayon. One-third, maganda na ’yung one third. 'Yung iba po hindi nabibbili.

We don’t sell a lot. If you sell one-third, it’s already good. Others don’t sell anything.

Sana po lahat ng mga nagmamagandang loob sana matulungan din po kami. Kahit paunti-unti, makabangon lang din sa mga negosyo namin na nabulok na rin.

To everyone with a good heart, I hope you can also help us. Even if not a lot, so that we will be able to recover and do business again.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Kahit na kakaunting usok na lamang ang nakikita mula Bulkang Taal, nakataas pa rin ang Alert Level 4. Ayon sa NDRRMC, "safe" naman ang Tagaytay dahil sa taas nito, ngunit maaaring maapektuhan pa rin ng ashfall.

Even if Taal Volcano only emits steam now, Alert Level 4 is still up. NDRRMC says Tagaytay is relatively ‘safe’ but will still be affected by ashfall.

Aika Rey, Rappler, Tagaytay. – Rappler.com