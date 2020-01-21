MANILA, Philippines – A 45-year-old Chinese tourist died in a boat mishap in Boracay Island in Aklan on Wednesday, January 21, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

The PCG identified the Chinese woman as Hongfang Kuai, who was with a group of Chinese tourists and their Filipino tour guides on an island hopping boat trip when their motorized outrigger capsized in waters off Barangay Balabag in Boracay.

Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Sub-Station in Boracay said that "strong winds broke the outrigger of motorboat Jocelyn 1, causing it to capsize" before noon on Tuesday.

The PCG said all the others on the boat – 22 other Chinese tourists, their Filipino tour guides, and 3 boat crew members – were rescued and were in good condition.

The rescue team failed to revive Hongfang even after she was administered CPR.

The PCG said 3 female passengers required immediate medical attention and were brought to the nearest hospital where they later regained consciousness and were declared safe. One of them was an 11-year-old, while the other two were identified as Gao Yue, 24; and Luo Meimei, 60.

In September 2019, 7 members of the Boracay Dragon Boat Team died in a similar boat mishap in waters off Sitio Lingganay in Barangay Manoc-Manoc. – Rappler.com