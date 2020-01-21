BATANGAS, Philippines – Even as the threat of a major Taal Volcano eruption is imminent, some residents refuse to leave their homes located at the danger zone.

During an aerial inspection on Tuesday, January 21, Department of the Interior and Local Government Calabarzon Officer-in-Charge Elias Fernandez Jr said he saw people and animals in towns under a total lockdown.

Aika Rey files this report.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Puno ng abo, umuusok, at may kakaunting tao, yan ang lagay ngayon sa danger zone sa paligid ng Bulkang Taal.

Filled with ash, smoke, and some people – that’s the scene at the danger zone around Taal Volcano.

Kasama ang Joint Task Force Taal, nagkaroon ng panibagong aerial survey sa paligid ng bulkan.

Along with Joint Task Force Taal, another aerial survey is conducted around the volcano.

Ayon kay DILG Calabarzon OIC Elias Fernandez, kanilang sasabihan ang mga lokal na pamahalaan na maging strikto sa paglilikas ng mga tao sa 14-kilometer danger zone.

According to DILG Calabarzon OIC Elias Fernandez, they will urge the local government to be more strict with evacuating people from the 14-kilometer danger zone.

ELIAS FERNANDEZ JR, DILG CALABARZON OIC: Nakita natin may mga tao pa, may mga hayop pa na dapat ilikas. Malaki ’yung damage sa mga kabahayan, sa pananim.

We saw there were still people and animals that needed to be evacuated. There’s great damage to houses and agriculture.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Kung hindi uubra ang "maximum persuasion," pepwersahin na raw ang mga residente palabas ng bahay nila, ayon kay Fernandez.

Fernandez says if maximum persuasion will not work, they will force the residents out of their homes.

ELIAS FERNANDEZ JR, DILG CALABARZON OIC: Masalba lang 'yung mga buhay nila, batakin silang palabas ng mga lugar na yun.

We will drag them out of their homes so we can save their lives.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Kamakailan, ipinagbawal na ng DILG ang "window hours" kung kailan maaring bumalik ang mga residente sa kani-kanilang bahay sa danger zone, 'yun ay dahil nakataas pa rin ang Alert Level 4 sa Bulkang Taal.

Recently, the DILG stopped the 4-hour window when residents are allowed to return to their homes at the danger zone – after all, Alert Level 4 is still raised over Taal.

Sabi ni Fernandez, maglalabas sila ng show cause order laban sa mga mayor kung di nila susundin ang no visiting hours policy ng ahensya.

Fernandez says they will issue show cause orders against mayors if they refuse to obey the "no visiting hours" policy of the agency.

Aika Rey, Rappler, Batangas. – Rappler.com