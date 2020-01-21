MANILA, Philippines – Toll at the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) is now waived for government and private vehicles involved in relief efforts for those affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

On Tuesday, January 21, tollway operator San Miguel Corporation announced that motorists can stop at the following inspection sites:

SLEX southbound (Petron Silangan/KM 44, Mayapa Entry, Batino Entry, Calamba/Real Entry)



STAR southbound location (Sto Tomas Entry)

All STAR northbound entry locations (Batangas City, Ibaan, Lipa, Toribio, Malvar, and Tanauan)

Vehicles will be inspected by a toll supervisor and a traffic enforcer, then given a free single exit pass which should be surrendered at the cash lanes where they will exit.

Earlier, the province of Batangas created a donation hub to receive and coordinate relief goods that are coming in, for better distribution to evacuation centers.

A list of relief initiatives may be viewed here. – Rappler.com