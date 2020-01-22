MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has arrested 5 suspects in the killing of former Batangas 2nd District congressman Edgar Mendoza.

CIDG chief Brigadier General Joel Coronel announced the development on Wednesday, January 22.

"They are undergoing investigation as of the moment and [we are] under the process of gathering additional evidence," Coronel said in a chance interview with reporters in Camp Crame.

Coronel said they were also set to speak with prosecutors of the Department of Justice in deciding what cases to file. No other details were provided as of posting.

What killing? The charred remains of Mendoza, his driver Ruel Ruiz, and aide Nicanor Mendoza were found inside his car in Tiaong town, Quezon, on January 9.

The Mendoza family had earlier appealed to the late lawmaker's "client" to step forward and help investigators as that person, who was not known to the family, was believed to be the last person Mendoza met with before he died.

Mendoza was laid to rest on January 14, a day before his 70th birthday. – Rappler.com