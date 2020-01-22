MANILA, Philippines – After facing a couple of Temporary Restraining Orders (TRO) against the controversial biker cap of the motorcycle taxi pilot run, the overseeing technical working group (TWG) has now agreed to raise the cap from 13,000 to 21,000 per provider.

In an interview on ANC's Early Edition, TWG chair Antonio Gardiola Jr revealed that concessions were agreed upon on the part of the motorcycle taxi providers – Angkas, JoyRide, and Move It – as well as the TWG.

What's the agreement? The biker cap will be raised, but all cases against the TWG's guidelines will be dropped.

"We agree that all cases filed against the technical working group will be withdrawn. They agreed on that. And during the period of the study, no cases will be filed constraining the TWG on some aspects, especially the guidelines," Gardiola said.

Angkas earlier filed a petition for a TRO against the guidelines of the pilot run, in particular against the biker cap, which would have forced the firm to slash up to 17,000 of its bikers.

The initial biker cap per motorcycle taxi firm was 10,000 bikers in Metro Manila and 3,000 bikers in Metro Cebu. Meanwhile, the new cap allows each motorcycle taxi firm to have up to 15,000 bikers in Metro Manila, 3,000 in Metro Cebu, and 3,000 in Cagayan de Oro.

Gardiola said the TWG recognized the need in other urban areas, hence Cagayan de Oro was added as a new area for the pilot run. – Rappler.com