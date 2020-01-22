MANILA, Philippines – When he was called to come up on stage during their flag ceremony at the Manila City Hall on Monday, January 20, Melchor Duka didn’t have any idea that he would be getting a new house.

Duka, 61, had served city hall as a painter in its general services unit for the past 33 years. To save on money, he slept in a building in city hall on weekdays and went home to his family in Cavite during weekends.

“Hindi ko talaga alam na bibigyan ako ni Mayor ng bahay. Nagulat na lang ako nang pinatawag nila ako (I had no idea that Mayor Isko would give me a house. I was shocked when they called me),” Duka told Rappler.

Aside from receiving a new house in Binondo, Manila, Duka also received a new smartphone from Moreno.

“Bilang pagkilala sa kanyang inialay na serbisyo sa lungsod, ginawaran natin siya hindi lang ng smartphone pati na rin pabahay para sa kanyang pamilya (In recognition of his service to the city, we not only gave him a smartphone, but a house for his family),” Moreno said in a Facebook post.

Duka lived with his wife and 4 children in Cavite. They would move to their new house once it is formally turned over to them.

“Sobrang salamat kay Mayor kasi para na rin ito sa aking pamilya. Makakasama ko na sa isang bahay ang mga anak ko na nagtatrabaho rin dito sa Manila (I’m so grateful to Mayor Moreno because this is also for my family. I would have the chance to be with my children, who are also working here in Manila, under one roof)," he said.

In 2019, Moreno signed two ordinances giving cash allowances to senior citizens and students in Manila-funded colleges. – Rappler.com