MANILA, Philippines – There are several proposals to help the survivors of the Taal Volcano eruption.

Many residents living within the 14-kilometer danger zone surrounding the restive volcano are uncertain as to when they can go back to their normal lives. (READ: Taal Volcano's 2020 eruption: What we know so far)

Some of them are at evacuation centers in nearby cities, while others have chosen to stay with their relatives. At least 11 towns are placed under total lockdown, and residents were no longer allowed to go back to these areas until further notice.

Currently, Alert Level 4 is raised over Taal Volcano. State volcanologists say that a major explosion may come within hours, days, or even months.

Here are some proposals on how to help the survivors in the short-term:

P30,000 cash aid

Senator Risa Hontiveros urged the Department of Social Welfare and Development to give at least P30,000 cash assistance to Taal Volcano eruption survivors, as President Rodrigo Duterte planned to seek P30 billion worth of supplemental budget from Congress for rehabilitation.

Hontiveros said that this should be in the form of cash aid and not a loan, as the evacuees' lives were temporarily halted because of the eruption.

Hontiveros acknowledged that the amount may not be enough to fully recuperate from the disaster. She said this should be regareded as an "initial assistance," pending the post-disaster assessment by the government.

Loan amortization moratorium

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is pushing for a one-year moratorium on loan amortization for residents affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

Gatchalian filed Senate Resolution No. 289 urging government financial institutions (GSIS, SSS, Pagibig) to extend loans to the victims and to freeze mandatory amortization payments within a year.

Suspend penalties on late tax payments to LGUs

Gatchalian also urged local governments to temporarily suspend imposition of penalties on the victims. He said that LGUs should be "more lenient" on payment of real estate property taxes, as well as the renewal of business permits.

Business permit renewals are usually done between January 1 and 20 every year. – Rappler.com