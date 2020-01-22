BATANGAS, Philippines – The House of Representatives holds its plenary session on Wednesday, January 22, at the Batangas City Convention Center, which is now swamped with work and mired in a flurry of activities as it hosts thousands of evacuees from the Taal Volcano eruption.

The House leadership is expected to pass on 2nd reading the bill creating the Department of Disaster Resilience. The venue of the session is located near the Batangas Sports Complex, the most crowded evacuation center for Taal evacuees. (READ: Taal Volcano's 2020 eruption: What we know so far)

Several guest speakers like local government heads are expected to address the House. This is the first House session held outside the Batasang Pambansa. – Rappler.com