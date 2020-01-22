MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) refuted a post claiming that a suicide bomber was at a Metro Rail Transit line 3 (MRT3) station, saying it was only a penetration test conducted by the Philippine National Police.

On Wednesday, January 22, a Facebook user posted a picture of a man with a device strapped on his back.

The DOTr said that the photo was taken at the MRT3 Cubao station on Tuesday, January 21, showing a penetration test.

Penetration tests are conducted to assess the alertness or security of an area, according to the DOTr.

"Makakaasa po kayo na amin pong ginagawa ang lahat upang masiguro ang kaligtasan ng aming mga pasahero dahil 'yun po ang isa sa mga pangunahin naming prayoridad bilang mass rail transit," the DOTr said in a statement.

(You can trust us to do everything we can to ensure the safety of our passengers, because that is one of our priorities as a mass rail transit.)

In February 2019, a man was apprehended at the MRT3 Cubao station for carrying a live grenade inside his bag. The DOTr urged passengers to contact authorities upon seeing suspicious items, activities, and individuals in train stations. – Rappler.com