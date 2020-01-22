MANILA, Philippines – Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa confirmed on Wednesday, January 22, that his US visa has been canceled.

In December, Politiko reported that Washington revowed Dela Rosa's US visa as it strengthened its crackdown on human rights violators. The senator was the architect of the Duterte administration's bloody campaign against illegal drugs when he was Philippine National Police chief.

Dela Rosa confirmed the cancellation of his US visa in a text message: "Yes. They officially answered my official query."

The top-cop-turned-senator said that he did not know when the specific date when his visa was canceled.

"Basta mag-apply lang daw ako uli kung gusto ko, kasi the present visa was canceled (I was told to just apply again if I want, because the present visa was cancelled)," Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa led President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs when he was PNP chief from July 2016 to April 2018. (READ: Duterte says his only 'sin' is extrajudicial killings)

According to the Philippine government tally, cops had killed at least 5,500 suspects after allegedly "fighting back" during anti-drug operations.

Human rights groups, however, estimate the kill tally to be over 30,000, including killings inspired by Duterte’s war on drugs. – Rappler.com