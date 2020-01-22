BATANGAS, Philippines – A local official of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Batangas appealed to local government officials to help relocate evacuees currently occupying school buildings in the province.

Batangas Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Merthel Evardome was among those who spoke during the first session of the House of Representatives held on Wednesday, January 22, at the Batangas Convention Center.

“Humihiling kami sa local government executives na gamitin ang mga sports complex o gymnasium bilang evacuation centers, kahulian na po ang mga paaralan. Hindi namin kayang paalisin sa eskwelahan ang ating mga kababayan pero wala rin kalamidad ang dapat magpatigil sa pagaaral ng ating mga anak. Kung meron pong available na space sana ay tulungan nyo kami,” she pleaded.

(We are asking local government executives to use sports complexes or gymnasiums as evacuation centers ahead of schools. We won't ask people to leave the schools, but no calamity should force the stoppage of schooling of our children. If there's available space, we hope you can help us.)

Evardome said there are a total of 50,975 students coming from lockdown areas and 2,558 classrooms around the province are currently used as evacuation centers.

“Dalawang municipality lamang po ang may schools na walang evacuees, nasa Lobo at Tingloy. Pinagaaralan namin kung paano maipagpapatuloy ang pag-aaral,” she added. (Only two municipalities have schools without evacuees – in Lobo and Tingloy. We are studying how to continue the kids' schooling.)

The education official gave assurances that displaced students will be taught by DepEd personnel, wherever they may be at the moment, through alternative delivery modes.

She also asked donors to give school supplies to assist students who lost everything during the massive evacuation brought about by the eruption of Taal volcano.

Yesterday, Batangas Governor Dodo Mandanas said they are studying the possibility of opening classes in schools outside the lockdown areas by Monday next week. – Rappler.com