MANILA, Philippines – To aid in the ongoing relief efforts for the Taal Volcano eruption victims, the Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation and the Philippine Reclamation Authority granted toll-free passage along the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) and the C5 Link Flyover for vehicles carrying relief goods.

To acquire a free pass, the following guidelines should be followed:

The private individual or group transporting the goods will request for free passage via email through Cavitex or Cavitex C5 link flyover customer service at cx_customerservice@cavitexpressway.com. The email should include the name of the organization, address, target date of passage, plate number, vehicle color, point of origin, destination, and exit point. If the private group is part of a legitimate rescue group convoy, such as the Philippine National Police, military, or Red Cross, the vehicle will be granted free pass without request. Free passage will only be granted at cash lanes.

Earlier, the San Miguel Corporation also announced free passage for relief vehicles passing along the South Luzon Expressway and the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road.

The province of Batangas asked donors to course their relief goods through the donation hub, for better distribution to evacuation centers. A list of relief initiatives for the Taal Volcano eruption victims may be viewed here. – Rappler.com