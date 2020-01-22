MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a measure that would increase taxes on alcohol and e-cigarettes.

With its enactment, sin taxes on alcohol will be increased by around P35 to P50, and by around P25 to P45 for e-cigarettes this year.

Here are the rates based on the bicameral conference report:

Alcohol:

Fermented alcohol (beer) - P35



Distilled spirits - P42, plus an ad valorem tax of 22%



Sparkling and still wine - P50

Tobacco:

Heated tobacco products (pack of 20s) - P25



Salt Nicotine vapor product - P37



Free base vapor product (vape) - P45

After 2020, here are the new tax rates for the said products until 2023:

Alcohol (with a 6% indexation rate after 2023)

Fermented liquor

2021 - P37



2022 - P39



2023 - P41

Distilled spirits (with 22% ad valorem tax)

2021 - P47



2022 - P52



2023 - P59

Tobacco (with a 5% indexation rate after 2023)

Heated tobacco products

2021 - P27.50



2022 - P30



2023 - P32.50

Salted nicotine vapor products

2021 - P42



2022 - P47



2023 - P52

Free base vapor products

2021 - P50



2022 - P55



2023 - P60

A copy of the signed law has yet to be made available to the media.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 22, Senator Pia Cayetano welcomed the signing of the measure.

"I remain confident that the law's passage is a good step forward to discourage Filipinos, especially the youth, from taking up dangerous vices, thereby guiding them towards making healthier lifestyle choices," Cayetano said.

Cayetano had pushed for higher taxes as revenues would go towards the implementation of Universal Health Care, but had to concede during the 4-hour bicameral conference committee meeting in December.

The new sin tax law is expected to bring at least P22 billion in revenues, of which 60% will go the implementation of the UHC law. – Rappler.com