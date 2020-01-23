MANILA, Philippines – The 18-year-old Filipina who was almost abducted by 4 Chinese men in Makati City said the men who tried to take her claimed that she owed them around P300,000.

However, she belied the accusations of the foreigners and said that she never borrowed money from them.

"Wala po akong utang sa kanila. Never po akong nanghiram ng pera sa kanila," she said.

(I don't owe them anything. I've never borrowed money from them.)

On January 18, Saturday, the victim said she was nearly taken by 6 men, two of whom are Filipinos, on Einstein St. in Barangay San Isidro, Makati around 10 pm.

Police identified the arrested men as Wei Shi, 28; Su Chen, 26; Weilin Bei, 25; and Xiaohui Sun, 22. All are renting a condo in Pasay City. (READ: [ANALYSIS] Why the influx of Chinese in the Philippines?)

“Una pong lumapit sa akin ay dalawang Pinoy habang nag-aabang ako ng taxi sa daan. Pareho ho silang naka-black t-shirt. Isa sa kanila naka-cap po. Nag-aabang po sa sasakyan iyong mga Intsik. Hinawakan po ako sa braso, pilit po nila ako sinasama,” she narrated.

(The two Filipinos were the first to approach me while I was waiting for a taxi on the street. They were both in black t-shirts. One of them had a a cap on. The Chinese were waiting in a vehicle. The Filipinos took me by the arm and forced me to go with them.)

“Pero buti na lang po may lamay doon kung saan ako nag-aabang ng taxi kaya nagsisigaw at sumaklolo mga tao,” the victim added.

(But it was just my luck that a wake was ongoing where I was waiting for a taxi, so I shouted and asked for help from the people there.)

After that the men reportedly used more force, but she struggled away from them and hid inside her house, which was only few blocks away from where she was waiting for a taxi.

“Kumaripas po ako ng takbo. Takot na takot po ako. Ni-lock ko po agad pinto ng bahay. Tapos tumawag ako sa barangay. Pero bago pa pala ako tumawag nandoon na sila at nahuli ‘yung 4,” she said.

(I ran very fast. I was very scared. I locked the door to my house right away, then I called the barangay officials. But it turns out that the 4 had been caught even before I'd called.)

According to the victim, she knew two of the men as they had sought her help before, saying she referred them to her friend at the Bureau of Immigration.

“Ni-refer ko lang po sila sa kaibigan ko sa Immigration. May ka-live-in po kasi akong Chinese kaya ko sila nakilala,” she said.

(I just referred them to my friend at the Bureau of Immigration. I got to know them because I live with a Chinese.)

The Filipina said that she will pursue a forceful abduction case against them. (READ: Chinese abducting POGO workers ‘fairly common’ – Makati investigator)

Makati Police said the 4 Chinese men have already undergone inquest proceedings. – Rappler.com