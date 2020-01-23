MANILA, Philippines – Two inmates at the New Bilibid Prison conspired to kill former Batangas 2nd District congressman Edgar Mendoza, the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP CIDG) announced on Thursday, January 23.

CIDG chief Brigadier General Jose Napoleon Coronel identified the principal suspect as Bilibid inmate Sherwin Sanchez Punzalan, who allegedly conspired with fellow inmate Arthur Fajardo to have Mendoza killed.

Mendoza and his aides, Ruel Ruiz and Nicanor Mendoza, were found burnt to the bone in the former lawmaker’s vehicle in Tiaong, Quezon, on January 9.

“Based on the information we have gathered and statements of witnesses, the victim was ordered killed upon the instructions of principal suspect Sherwin Sanchez Punzalan who is presently detained at the New Bilibid Prison, in conspiracy with another detainee at the New Bilibid Prison, Mr Arthur Fajardo, who is a member of the Fajardo kidnap-for-ransom group who has been detained since 2005,” Coronel said in a news briefing in Camp Crame.

The police identified the 5 suspects who carried out the killing as Jael Fajardo, Arthur’s wife; Jael’s household worker Madonna Palomar and her errand runner Kristine Fernandez; Carlo Acuña; and Ericsson Balbastro, who Coronel said was “involved in the killing, burning, and transporting of remains” of the 3 victims.

The 5 suspects were arrested on Wednesday, January 22.

Coronel said another suspect, Rodel Mercado, remained at large and was the subject of manhunt operations. There were also two other suspects – a man and a woman – who were not identified at the moment.

Coronel said the police used interviews with witnesses, CCTV footage, and forensic evidence from the cellphone of the victims’ relatives and the victims’ cellphone transmissions to trace the itinerary of Mendoza and his aides, which later helped them identify the suspects.

Mendoza, a lawyer by profession, handled cases that involved money transactions and real property.

PNP chief Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa said the CIDG has filed information for 3 counts or murder against the suspects before the Calamba City Prosecutor’s Office. – Rappler.com