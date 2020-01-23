MANILA, Philippines – New top cop Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa has sacked 3 senior Central Visayas police officers for playing golf on weekdays.

“I have ordered last night the relief of 3 senior officers in Central Visayas for violating my policy on not playing golf during weekdays,” Gamboa said in a news briefing in Camp Crame on Thursday, January 23.

They are Colonel Dennis Artil, Police Regional Office-7 comptroller; Police Lieutenant Colonel Richard Bad-Ang, PRO-7 finance services chief; and Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Mayam, PRO-7 Drug Enforcement Group chief.

“I have ordered their reassignment to the personnel holding and accounting unit at the national headquarters while undergoing investigation for flagrant violation of a specific directive, an act that constitutes grave misconduct,” Gamboa said.

He said the incidents reflected on PRO-7 chief Brigadier General Valeriano de Leon.

“Strike 1 na si (for) Regional Director PRO-7,” Gamboa said.

He reiterated his warning to cops who would choose to play golf during weekdays despite his rule.

"As I have said just 3 days ago, now that I am PNP chief, I am vested withe the greater authority to implement the program of internal cleansing and organizational reform – even with iron fists if it will be necessary,” he said.

Gamboa imposed the rule against playing golf on weekdays in October 2019, when he was still PNP OIC. He signed the order on October 15, 2019 – a day after the resignation of PNP chief General Oscar Albayalde.

The move was seen as part of Gamboa's bid to win back public confidence in the police, following the drug-related controversy that prompted Albayalde to resign, and cast doubt on the credibility of the PNP. – Rappler.com