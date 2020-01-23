MANILA, Philippines – Iloilo City is the newest addition to the GrabFood network.

On Thursday, January 23, Grab Philippines announced the expansion of its food delivery service to the city of Iloilo, aiming to promote its culinary tourism and to provide more livelihood opportunities for Ilonggos.

The launch of GrabFood in Iloilo included partnerships with local restaurants and chain establishments in the city, such as Jo's Chicken Inato, Lechon House, Loco Local Coffee, Netongs, Lar's Buko Batchoy Eatery, Kucho, Harry's Seafood Bistro, Floyd Famous BBQ, JD Burger Project, MYO Cafe and more.

Ilonggos may avail a discount of P100 for their first 5 orders by using the promo code GFILOILO.

Grab will also conduct activities for the Dinagyang Festival, including the GrabFood X Kaon Ta Food Festival, GrabWheels, and a talent showcase.

GrabFood is available in 37 cities in the Philippines and still open to expansion. The service contributes to the income of merchants and delivery-partners. – Rappler.com