MANILA, Philippines – Several groups and alumni of the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman have voiced out their support for mathematics professor Fidel Nemenzo as he vies for the chancellorship against College of Engineering Dean Ferdinand Manegdeg. (READ: Pro-people, pro-marginalized: Who should next UP Diliman chancellor be?)

Nemenzo vowed to transform UP Diliman into “a modern research university with a public mission” should he become its chancellor. He also promised to uphold the university’s activist tradition.

“If being an activist is siding with the oppressed, then I am an activist. If being an activist is working for change, then I am an activist. Red-tagging has no place in this university,” Nemenzo said.

UP Diliman Faculty

In a letter of support being circulated online, UP Diliman faculty said that they were rallying behind Nemenzo because “his record of academic excellence and public service inspires trust, confidence, and discipline.”

“Dr Nemenzo, in his many years of service to the university, has demonstrated strong research capability and teaching excellence, has guided himself with a public service mentality, and has developed a robust administrative leadership in many academic offices and organizations,” the letter read.

UP Diliman College of Science

The College of Science, in a Facebook post, said that their college and the whole UP Diliman community need an academic leader like Nemenzo whose “vision for the university intersects and resonates with the ideals and goals of the College.”



Alumni

Ramon Magsaysay awardee and veteran journalist Sheila Coronel also expressed her support for Nemenzo, describing him as a "visionary who can unite the UP Diliman under the grand one ambition of providing high-quality, humanistic, and well-rounded education for the leaders of the next generation."

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Bullet Dumas, said that Nemenzo would certainly guide UP students the way their class was taken care of.

GO, SIR FIDEL NEMENZO!!!! TEACHER KO YAN!!! GALINGAN MO, SER!!!!! KUNG PAANO MO ALAGAAN MGA ESTUDYANTE MO SA KLASE SURE NA SURE AKO GANOON MO GAGABAYAN ANG PEYUPS!!!!! PAKITAAN MO NG BANGLES, SER!!! LABYU, MISHU, SEE YOU SOON!!!

(Nanood pa siya ng 3D gig with his son. Hihi!) — Bullet Dumas (@bulletdumas) January 17, 2020

If appointed chancellor, Nemenzo would push for the institutionalization of the university’s psychosocial services program, such as strengthening programs on mental health and gender issues.

The UP Board of Regents is expected to meet on January 30 to deliberate on the new chancellor to replace Professor Michael Tan, whose term is ending this month. – With reports from Thomas Torres/Rappler.com