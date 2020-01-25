BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – In Laoag City, it’s called “nakilaban.”

A subject of a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Pila in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, was killed after allegedly shooting it out with anti-drug operatives on Thursday night, January 23.



Andrew Ventura, 43, a resident of Barangay 11, had just passed a sachet of shabu to an undercover police who posed as a buyer at the bypass road in Pila when he reportedly brought out his caliber .45 pistol.

According to the police report, Ventura shot the buyer, who was not harmed.

The buyer, identified as Police Master Sergeant Lawrence Ganir, drew out his 9 mm pistol and shot Ventura 3 times.

The police then brought Ventura to the Governor Roque Ablan Sr Memorial Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Amador Quiocho, chief of the Laoag police, said Ventura was Number 3 in their most wanted list for running away with a motorcycle.

The police reportedly recovered a box of 6 sachets of shabu. – Rappler.com