MANILA, Philippines – A soldier was shot dead while two policemen were wounded in a shootout in Marikina City on Friday, January 24.

Marikina Police identified the fatality as Staff Sergeant Marvin Balucas of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The two cops were Master Sergeant Demetrio Sarita Magpali Jr and Master Sergeant Edward Yap, both assigned to the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Based on the closed-circuit television of Marikina's Rescue 161, the soldier first drew his gun and fired at the policemen, who were riding their motorcycles, on A. Bonifacio Avenue in Barangay Barangka, Marikina, around 11:30 am on Friday.

Investigators said Bulacas was not in uniform and was wearing denim short pants, a blue t-shirt, and a black vest, during the incident.

The Eastern Police District said Yap was hit in the head and his body, while Magpali was shot in his lower left leg.

One of the policemen reportedly shot back at Bulacas, who died.

The 3 were rushed to the Amang Rodriguez Medical Center in Marikina. The cops were transferred to Chinese Medical Center in Manila.

Police said they were still determining what triggered the incident. – Rappler.com