BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The manager of a computer store in San Fernando City, La Union, and her two employees were gunned down at closing time Friday night, January 24.

Two unidentified men entered the Shaina Kenny Merchandise (SKM) along Quezon Avenue before it closed down at 6 pm, and then shot manager Kareena Mirchandani, accountant Haide delos Reyes, and security guard Ferdinand Gacayan.

The 3 were rushed to the Lorma Hospital, but were declared dead on arrival.

The two suspects reportedly fled on foot, according to San Fernando Police spokesperson PSSgt Rey delos Trinos.

This was not the first time that SKM was a target of violence. In July 2016, the owner of SKM and his companion were also shot at close range outside their store, but they survived. – Rappler.com