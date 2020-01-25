BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – Constructed between 2016 to 2017, Sea Breeze Residences located in Barangay Talaibon in Ibaan town in Batangas is a housing project of the National Housing Authority (NHA).

It has gone unnoticed until Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Eduardo del Rosario mentioned it as a possible relocation site for residents displaced by the eruption of the Taal Volcano. (READ: Taal Volcano's 2020 eruption: What we know so far)

Over 1,200 units were built in the housing site for police and military personnel and their families. Inside the compound is a covered gymnasium and a school building with at least 10 classrooms which have never been used.

Each single-story unit is around 22 square meters that comes with a sink and walled partitions for the bathroom.

The project developer is Malate Construction and Development Corporation (MCDC) under the Armed Forces of the Philippines/Philippine National police Housing Project Phase 2.

While all the units have been awarded, only around 10 houses are occupied as of today, with most having undergone major repairs.

Based on the April 2018 inspection of the PNP Regional Engineer, the following observations were noted:

The NHA housing site is still not energized

No water supply, since there is no elevated/overhead tank, and no deep well source

No lot and block number/signages

Dirty/unkempt surroundings

Defects on the workmanship of the housing units such as dilapidated roofing, broken septic tank, weak walls, damaged canopy, no or broken fixtures and no doors and windows/broken windows.

Del Rosario had said on Friday, January 24, that the government was setting up the needed infrastructure to provide water and electricity to the village. He said the site may be a better fit for those displaced by the volcano's eruption since it is too far from the camps of police and military personnel. ( READ: Batangas town mayor welcomes Taal eruption resettlers)

Here are photos of the housing project today.

– Rappler.com