MANILA, Philippines – With the downgrading of Taal Volcano's status to Alert Level 3, marking a "decreased tendency towards hazardous eruption," the Batangas provincial government lifted lockdowns it earlier imposed on 12 cities and municipalities, or on their portions that lie within the volcano's danger zone.

Residents of these places are now given the option to return to their homes although they are still welcome to stay in evacuation centers, said Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas in a media briefing on Sunday morning, January 26.

The following are the cities and towns where lockdowns are lifted:

Alitagtag

Balete

Cuenca

Lemery

Lipa City

Malvar

Mataasnakahoy

San Nicolas

Sta Teresita

Taal

Talisay

Tanauan City

However, the following areas remain on lockdown as they lie within the 7-kilometer radius of the volcano's main crater. This means people are still prohibited from entering these places:

Taal Volcano Island

Agoncillo

Laurel

Taal Volcano Island is on permanent lockdown, Mandanas said.

Eruption still possible

Although residents of areas where the lockdown is lifted may already return, they must be constantly alert and ready to evacuate within one hour of notice, in case Taal Volcano's activity escalates again and the status is raised to Alert Level 4.

Taal Volcano may still erupt, the provincial government stressed.

The chance of a hazardous eruption remains, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) when it lowered Taal's status to Alert Level 3 on Sunday morning.

Phivolcs also warned of the likely occurrence of lahar or heavy mudflow coming from areas right beside Cavite province, and in elevated areas in Agoncillo and Laurel towns in Batangas.

Rain or volcanic tremors may disturb stored volcanic ash in these areas, and cause it to flow toward lowlands and waterways.

Residents must take care when returning to areas heavily affected by ashfall. Unstable structures, slippery roads, fissures, and the lack of running water and electricity increase the risk of physical injuries. – Rappler.com