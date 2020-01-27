BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – Bicolano partylist Ako Bicol is putting up water facilities to help ease the burden of Taal Volcano evacuees and ensure sanitation to prevent the escalation of diseases. Jetmatic pumps will be placed in several evacuation camps such as Batangas Sports Complex, West Bauan, Central School, Bauan Batangas, Lemery, Agoncillo, and San Nicolas. (READ: Taal Volcano eruption: What we know about affected towns, cities)

Ako Bicol Representative Elizaldy Co said that evacuation centers equipped with modern facilities, water, and communication set-ups, as well as a training centers, are needed across the country. Co, along with the Ako Bicol humanitarian team, which includes a geologist, engineers, and a drilling team, has been in Batangas since Sunday, January 26 for a week-long relief mission.

“We opted to bring in the state-of-the-art water drilling machine to locate and put up a level 1 water system facility. This can help provide our evacuees with enough clean water from the ground to prevent the spread of diseases," Co said. (READ: WATCH: Life inside an evacuation center amid Taal Volcano’s unrest)

The team is also identifying evacuation areas in Ibaan and Lipa for similar facilities.

Taal Volcano was downgraded to Alert Level 3 on Sunday. It was under Alert Level 4 for two weeks after it first spewed ash on January 12.

The eruption has so far affected at least 98,187 families or 376,327 persons in the provinces of Batangas and Cavite, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Of this number, around 37,203 families or 135,365 persons remain in evacuation centers. Meanwhile, 43,824 families or 168,569 persons are outside evacuation centers or staying with relatives or friends. – Rappler.com