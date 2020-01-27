MANILA, Philippines – Several schools in Metro Manila suspended classes on Monday, January 27, as a precaution against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), a deadly virus that originated from Wuhan, China, and whose entry into the Philippines is being monitored by authorities. (READ: ’Novel coronavirus’ or 2019 nCoV: What we know so far)

The following schools suspended classes as of 8 am on January 27:

Manila

Hope Christian High School

St. Jude Catholic School

St. Stephen's High School

Uno High School

Chiang Kai Shek College (Algue and Narra campuses)

Quezon City

Pace Academy

All schools are Chinese schools. The Department of Education (DepEd) said in a Malacañang press briefing that some teachers and students have been traveling to and from China to celebrate Lunar New Year, causing alarm for potential exposure to the coronavirus. Education Secretary Leonor Briones said DepEd will be encouraging the schools to seek advice from the Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH reiterates that there is no confirmed case of the virus yet in the country. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said there is no need for schools to suspend classes.

However, there are currently 11 persons under investigation (PUI) for suspected 2019-nCoV. DOH said persons under investigation are Chinese, US, and Brazilian nationals, among others. – Rappler.com