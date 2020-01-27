MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) is investigativing 11 cases of possible novel coronavirus across the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Monday, January 27.

In a press briefing in Malacañang, Duque said the persons under investigation (PUIs), whose ages vary, are in the following areas:

Metro Manila

Mimaropa

Western Visayas

Eastern Visayas

Central Visayas

Northern Mindanao

DOH said persons under investigation are Chinese, US, German, and Brazilian nationals, among others.

A boy from Wuhan, who was a PUI in Cebu, tested negative for the Wuhan coronavirus, and was discharged. Three others in Aklan are in the process of being sent home.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III reminded the public to be vigilant against rumors being spread on social media. He announced that the DOH would soon be releasing a set of uniformed travel guidelines.

As of January 26, the World Health Organization reported the number of cases worldwide at 2,014. The death toll is at 56. The casualties are all in China.

– Rappler.com