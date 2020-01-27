MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality will hold a hearing Tuesday, January 28, on Senate Resolution 131, seeking to investigate sex trafficking, prostitution rings, and work that exploite women in the Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) industry.

Representatives of the following agencies have been invited to appear before the committee chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros:

Department of Justice

Department of Foreign Affairs

National Bureau of Investigation

Philippine National Police

Local government units of Makati, Parañaque, Pasay, Taguig, and Quezon City

Bureau of Immigration

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor)

Non-governmental organizations concerning crime, sex trafficking, and justice

Context

On October 7, 2019, Makati police raided a hotel rented by a Chinese national who used it as a prostitution front. They rescued 35 women of different nationalities.

Makati Mayor Abigail Binay has banned the issuance of new business permits to POGO service providers on December 8, 2019, following a spike in crimes and prostitution involving POGO workers.

The follwing day, a Chinese woman was abducted by a group of men. Police confirmed she was a POGO employee, and the person of interest in the crime was a Chinese national.

But some POGO employees tell a different story. Poor Chinese workers have come to work in Manila for better opportunities, only to be subjected to exploitation and racism. (READ: A Chinese online gambling worker's plight in Manila)

President Rodrigo Duterte said in September 2019 that he had no plans of banning POGOs, which contributes some P551 billion to the Philippine economy annually.

Bookmark this page to watch the Senate hearing live at 10 am on Tuesday, January 28. – Rappler.com