CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – A foreign tourist who came to visit Camiguin Island was cleared by the Department of Health (DOH) in Northern Mindanao of suspected novel coronavirus.

Gretchen Cabalang, Provincial Health Officer III and officer-in-charge of the Camiguin General Hospital said in a statement that the foreigner tested negative of the novel coronavirus which originated from Wuhan, China.

"The Provincial Government of Camiguin assures the public that there is no case of the novel coronavirus in the island [as of] January 27," Cabalang said.

The virus has claimed 81 lives as of Monday, January 27, and has spread throughout China and around the world.

"The Provincial Government of Camiguin has and will always be meticulous when it comes to disease of public health concern. Surveillance were made thoroughly and strictly to ensure that all Camiguingnons as well as our guests are safe," Cabalang said.

"The person under investigation for novel coronavirus is actually a product of such strict surveillance. Thus, upon receiving a report, the province immediately coordinated with DOH Region 10 and a team was dispatched last week and a test was immediately done," Cabalang added.

Cabalang said the person under investigation tested negative for the virus. Authorities did not name the patient.

"He is stable and is scheduled to be [discharged] today from Camiguin General Hospital. We would like to assure the general public that we will continue to strictly monitor the person, his traveling companions, as well as any tourist arriving in the province," she said.

Camiguin Governor Jurdin Jesus Romualdo also confirmed that the person suspected of having been infected tested negative for the virus and is recovering from his symptoms.

"The province has instituted mandatory protocols in monitoring and safeguarding the possible introduction in our territory," Romualdo said.

The governor said the province is also checking some 106 Chinese tourists who are in Camiguin, including those who came from China.

The DOH is currently investigating 11 cases of possible novel coronavirus across the country. – Rappler.com