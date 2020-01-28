MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has named former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lieutenant General Benjamin Madrigal Jr as the newest member of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) governing board.

Madrigal's name appeared in a list of presidential appointees released on Tuesday, January 28.

Appointment papers show Madrigal was assigned to the post on January 21, while his appointment papers were released the following day, January 22.

Prior to joining the PCA governing board, Madrigal served as AFP chief from December 2018 to September 2019. Before that, he was chief of the Davao-based Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom), where led operations against the communist rebels.

Madrigal belongs to the PMA Sandiwa Class of 1985, the same class as former AFP chief General Carlito Galvez Jr and retired army chief and now Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista.

As PCA baord member, Madrigal will be part of the agency that will oversee the fulfillment of Duterte's promise to return more than P75 billion in coco levy funds to farmers. (READ: Coco levy fund scam: Gold for the corrupt, crumbs for farmers) – Rappler.com