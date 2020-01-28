MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in history, the Philippine Navy promoted a woman to the rank of commodore – equivalent to the one-star rank of brigadier general in the Army, Air Force, and the Marines.

Former Navy Captain – now Commodore – Luzviminda Camacho was among 3 military officers promoted in a donning-of-rank ceremony led by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief-of-Staff General Felimon Santos Jr on Tuesday, January 28, at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Santos himself had just received his 4th star as general – the highest military rank – on Monday, January 27.

Camacho is also the first female chief of the AFP Office of Legislative Affairs, the first female to have commanded Navy ships, and the first female commander of United Nations Peacekeepers from the Philippines, deployed to Haiti from June 2013 to January 2015.

Camacho's promotion to commodore is a rare achievement in the broadly male-dominated AFP, especially for an officer who did not graduate from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

The other officers promoted on Tuesday were Major General Roberto Ancan, who received his 3rd star as Lieutenant General, and Brigadier General Ernesto Torres Jr, who donned his 2nd star as Major General.

Ancan, of PMA Hinirang Class of 1987, is the commander of the AFP Central Command that has charge over the Visayas. He previously led the 1st Infantry Division of the Philippine Army based in Zamboanga del Sur.

Torres, of PMA Makatao Class of 1989, is the commander of the AFP Civil Relations Service. He used to be the commander of Joint Task Force Haribon and deputy commander of the AFP Eastern Mindanao Command.