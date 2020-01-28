MANILA, Philippines – Two Chinese nationals and a Filipino man were killed while two Filipina minors were injured in a shooting incident in Taguig City on Tuesday afternoon, January 28, the Southern Police District (SPD) said.

The victims were driving along General Santos Avenue in Barangay Upper Bicutan at around 2:45 pm when 4 suspects onboard two motorcycles pulled past their car – a black Toyota Vios with plate number ABP 8O26 – and opened fire.

The fatalities were Ninjie Zhang, 42, and a certain "Kauyu," both Chinese men; and a certain "Noel," a Filipino man.

The injured children were Crystal Sang, 5, and Hazel Sang, 12. They were rushed to the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital.

Zhang and the Sang children are residents of Caloocan City. "Noel" was from Cavite province, the SPD said.

The suspects have yet to be identified and an investigation is underway, the SPD added.

On Monday afternoon, January 27, an 8-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet when two pairs of riding-in-tandem attackers fired at a barangay councilor and his companions in Sta Ana, Manila. Two other victims sustained gunshot wounds. – Rappler.com