MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives asked Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to appear before the plenary session on Wednesday, January 29, to answer queries about the novel coronavirus or 2019 nCov.

The question hour, which will be held during the 3 pm session on Wednesday, is the period during the plenary session wherein legislators can ask questions to a department head regarding all matters concerning his agency. (READ: ‘Novel coronavirus’ or 2019 nCoV: What we know so far)

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said they summoned Duque so the Cabinet official would get a “bigger platform” to determine “which are real and which are fake news” about the new disease, which has killed at least 106 people in China as of Tuesday, January 28.

The novel coronavirus originated from Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province in China.

While there are still no confirmed nCov cases in the Philippines, the Department of Health is monitoring 24 people with flu symptoms.

Watch the question hour here on Wednesday, January 29. – Rappler.com