MANILA, Philippines – To give way to construction works for the P10-billion Skyway Extension Project, the Skyway ramp from Alabang-Zapote road will only be open from 5 am to 9 am starting February 1.

The scheme was decided by Skyway O&M Corporation, the Muntinlupa Traffic Management Bureau, and Filinvest Alabang Incorporated. Apart from the morning rush hours, traffic volume on the ramp is not as high, said the Skyway O&M Corporation.

Motorists affected by this new schedule are advised to take the Filinvest entry to the South Luzon Expressway instead.

Reopening lanes possible

The scheduled closure may cause heavy traffic at the onset, said the Skyway O&M Corporation, but once people are more aware and make the necessary adjustments, the congestion would ease.

However, if traffic volume would be extremely high, the personnel on the ground could make the call to suspend construction work and reopen the lanes.

Apart from the Alabang-Zapote northbound ramp, one southbound lane of Skyway at-grade, the northbound lane of the West Service road, and the Alabang southbound exit and Bunye southbound exit toll plazas will be closed starting February 16.

The lane closures will last until March 30. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com