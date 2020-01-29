NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines – Two motorcyle-riding gunmen killed a policeman at the national highway of Barangay Tapon Norte in San Jose town here on Tuesday night, January 28.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Roldan Esmajer, 47, was riding his motorcycle on the way to the San Jose Municipal Police Station when he was attacked by the two suspects, who were wearing jackets and black helmets.

The initial police investigation showed that one of the suspects fired at the victim 3 times before fleeing the scene with the other suspect.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead 45 minutes later. He had 3 gunshot wounds in his upper abdomen and the right lateral chest area.

Negros Oriental police chief Colonel Julian Entoma said they have yet to establish the motive for the attack, but they were looking if it was related to work, the communist insurgency, or if it was due to personal reasons. He added that the victim was a police drug operative.

Police are still probing the incident. – Rappler.com