CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines (UPDATED) – A key police official survived an ambush on his convoy in Talakag, Bukidnon, on Wednesday morning, January 29, but the attack left one of his men dead and 3 others hurt.

A spot report from Police Regional Office 10 said the attack of an "unidentified armed group" on the convoy of Police Brigadier General Joselito Salido, Deputy Director of the Philippine National Police Directorate of Integrated Police Operations-Eastern Mindanao, happened at 6:40 am on Wednesday in Barangay Tikalaan and Dominorog in Talakag.

"Police Brigadier General Salido and party are now safe," the report said.

PRO10 identified the fallen cop as Police Corporal Roel Sumaylo.

The wounded cops were initially brought to the Talakag Provincia Hospital and later moved to the Cagayan de Oro City Polymedic Plaza Hospital.

Police said the highway leading to Barangay Tikalaan was placed on lockdown following the incident, and that there was a firefight in the area. – With reports from Bobby Lagsa/Rappler.com