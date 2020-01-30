BATANGAS, Philippines – Residents of Agoncillo, Batangas were finally allowed to go back to their homes after the alert level for the Taal Volcano was downgraded. However, hearts broke when they saw their homes reduced to rubble.

Unsure where to get funds and with no jobs, how can they get back on their feet? The poorest residents are further dragged down below the poverty line due to the disaster.

Ralf Rivas reports from Agoncillo, Batangas. – Rappler.com