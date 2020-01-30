DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Following government reports confirming cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) here, Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hjayceelyn Quintana urged the 750,000 Filipinos in the country to cooperate with government efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

“I would like to reiterate to my fellow Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates the advisory of the DFA for overseas Filipinos to monitor and comply with the advisories of local health authorities and to cooperate with efforts to quell the further spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus,” Quintana said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) urged the public to follow all preventive measures issued by official health authorities in the country with regard to the new coronavirus, and not to circulate rumors or any information published by unauthenticated sources.

Quintana further advised Filipinos in the UAE who intend to travel to other areas where 2019-nCoV cases have been reported to follow reminders issued by the MoHAP.

Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes likewise urged the Filipino community to heed the advice of health official authorities.

“Wash your hands with soap, do not touch your face with dirty hands, and follow usual sanitary procedures,” he said.

The MoHAP confirmed on Thursday, January 30 that a four-member Chinese family has been found to be infected with the virus. The government agency assured the public that the confirmed cases were "not a cause for concern" as "the situation was contained by following the most necessary precautionary measures adopted globally when dealing with infected cases."

There are approximately 750,000 Filipinos living and working in the UAE. During the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome-coronavirus (MERS-CoV) outbreak in the UAE in the previous decade, one Filipina died due to the disease. – Rappler.com