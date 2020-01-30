Bookmark this page to watch the press conference at 3 pm Thursday, January 30.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) is on high alert for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The virus has sickened over 7,000 in China and other countries in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia, and killed over 150, most of them in Wuhan, China, where the infection started.

The DOH is currently monitoring 27 people for the novel coronavirus – 23 of them are confined in hospitals, while 4 of them were already discharged.

Since January 28, the DOH has been holding daily press briefings on the novel coronavirus. Bookmark this page for updates. – Rappler.com