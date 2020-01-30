MANILA, Philippines – The registration of voters in areas affected by the ongoing eruption of the Taal Volcano will resume on Monday, February 3, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced.

The poll body said it lifted the suspension on voters' registration previously placed in areas in Batangas and Cavite as it noted "a return to normal working conditions."

Among these places were:

Batangas

Alitagtag

Balete

Laurel

Lemery

San Nicolas

Sta. Teresita

Taal

Talisay

Cuenca

Lipa City

Tanauan City

Balayan

Calaca

Kalatagan

Tuy

San Luis

Mabini

Lian

Malvar

Cavite

Alfonso

Indang

Silang

Tagaytay City

Amadeo

Meanwhile, voters' registration in the municipality of Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas, will resume the following week, starting on Monday, February 10.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez earlier said registration in areas in the immediate danger zone and other areas surrounding the Taal Volcano were deferred due to it being placed on Alert Level 4 due to intense seismic activity.

The provinces of Batangas and Cavite were among those most affected by Taal's eruption with both areas' local governments declaring a state of calamity.

As of Thursday, January 30, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology maintained Alert Level 3 for Taal Volcano, noting movement of magma underneath continued.

The new round of voter registration will run until September 30, 2021. – Rappler.com