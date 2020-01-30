MANILA, Philippines – Amid the 2019 novel coronavirus scare, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urged Filipinos in China to comply with advisories from Chinese health authorities to help quell the virus' spread.

The DFA on Thursday, January 29, gave assurances it was actively working with Philippine embassy and consulates general in China to monitor the condition of Filipinos and ensure accurate information on the virus was disseminated.

The agency provided a list of hospitals Filipinos can go to for treatment, should they need medical assistance. The DFA stressed the call of the Chinese government for all individuals to seek proper medical care, including treatment and quarantine if needed.

Proposed hospital were the following:



If experiencing fever (outpatient)

For adults:

Huashan Hospital of Fudan University at 12 Wurumuqi Road,

Zhongshan Hospital of Fudan University at 180 Fenglin Road, 1609 Xietu Road,

Ruijin Hospital of Shanghai Jiatong University at 197 Ruijin Er Road,

Shanghai No. 1 People's Hospital at 85 Wujin Road,

Renji Hospital (East) at 160 Pujian Road;

For children:

Children's Hospital of Fudan University at 399 Wanyuan Road,

Shanghai Children's Medical Center at 1678 Dong Fang Road;

Hospitals for confirmed cases

Adult: Shanghai Municipal Public Health Clinic Center at 2901 Cao Lang Road,

Children: Children's Hospital of Fudan University at 399 Wanyuan Road.

The DFA also provided the following hotline numbers Filipinos can call during emergency situations:

For Filipinos in Hubei province

Contact the Consulate General in Shanghai at: (+86) 139-1747-7112,

Contact 24-hour hotlines established by Chinese authorities (for assistance, supplies, other needs) at: (+86) 27-8712-2256 or (+86) 27-8781-1173.

The following are also hotlines of the Philippines' embassy and consulate generals in China:

Philippine Embassy in Beijing

(+86) 139-1118-0495,

(+86) 138-1112-0334;

Philippine Consulate General in Chongqing

(+86) 158-2397-2513,

(+86) 158-0805-7032;

Philippine Consulate General in Guangzhou

(+86) 139-2409-9636,

(+86) 135-7000-8063;

Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong

(+852) 9155-4023;

Philippine Consulate General in Macau

(+853) 6698-1900;

Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai with jurisdiction over Wuhan and Hubei

(+86) 139-1747-7112;

Philippine Consulate General in Xiamen

(+86) 139-0603-6614,

(+86) 189-0592-1595.

Filipinos may also contact emergency hotlines of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing for assistance at (+86) 10-6596-4516 or (+86) 10-6596-6999 – Rappler.com

