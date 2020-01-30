MANILA, Philippines – “Gobyerno talaga ang papatay sa atin.” (It’s the government that will kill us.)

On Thursday, January 30, Filipinos expressed their dismay over the Philippine government’s refusal to ban travels to and from mainland China. This, after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the Philippines’ first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

During the House of Representatives’ question hour on Wednesday, January 29, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III explained that the government is not yet considering imposing a travel ban on tourists coming from mainland China because “confirmed cases are not limited to China.”

“If we do this, then the concerned country – China in this case – might question why we’re not doing the same for all other countries that have reported cases of the new coronavirus. It’s very tricky… but we commit to take this into consideration,” Duque said.

Netizens slammed the decision, saying that the government’s actions – or the lack of it – would kill Filipinos faster than the virus could.

This government failed to protect its people from #nCoV. Gobyerno talaga ang papatay satin. — Marky Manalastas (@manalastasmarky) January 30, 2020

ang gobyerno mismo ang papatay saatin. — khyla (@estoreees) January 30, 2020

sa totoo lang, hindi coronavirus ang papatay sating lahat. yung pagiging incompetent at pagiging negligent ng gobyerno natin yung papatay satin — (@heyyowitsitch) January 30, 2020

Some criticized President Rodrigo Duterte for still paying more attention to the drug war in the middle of the looming nCoV crisis.

Taal: *still possible of eruption*



nCoV: *exists*



DFA on nCoV: *still doesn't ban flights from China*



Meanwhile, Du30: https://t.co/a4nccOoIhU — (@itsKNgabby) January 30, 2020

Filipinos: Ban all flights from China as a precautionary measure amidst the nCoV outbreak!



Duterte: Ang problema natin ngayon ay DRUGS



Fipilinos: But the PH is unprepared and unequipped and a case of nCoV in the PH would b—



Duterte: DRUGS — sarl⌬gne (@jeonryaaan) January 30, 2020

One netizen also pointed out how China would have issued a travel ban to and from the Philippines had it been the other way around.

China would surely ban Filipinos from entering into their territory if nCov originated from the PH. Just a thought. — Renz (@renzmcn) January 30, 2020

‘Forget diplomacy, issue travel ban NOW’

Amid DOH's confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines, many netizens were insistent that the government issue a Philippines-China travel ban immediately.

now that ncov has finally been confirmed to reach the philippines, can the president now please resolve to ban entries from china! prevention is always better than cure especially now that we literally do not have a cure — ً (@lubnasr) January 30, 2020

BAN ALL FLIGHTS FROM CHINA NOW!!! #nCoV — Paolo Millan (@paololololow) January 30, 2020

One tweet, which urged netizens to retweet if they agree with a China-wide travel ban, was already retweeted over 11,000 times as of writing.

RETWEET IF YOU WANT A CHINA-WIDE TRAVEL BAN NOW. — Ash Presto (@sosyolohija) January 30, 2020

Twitter user @renzrup pointed out, “If other countries can do it, why can’t we?”

Ban all flights. Forget about diplomacy and tourism. If other countries can do it, why can’t we? Hindi tayo evacuation center ng China. #nCoV — renz (@renzrup) January 30, 2020

Russia announced Thursday, January 30 (Manila time) that it would shut its borders with China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

JUST IN: Russia to shut border with China over coronavirus – PM | via @AFP



Story soon on https://t.co/zcta6zfQXs pic.twitter.com/SQvfO4oJxH — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 30, 2020

Here's what others had to say on the matter:

Meanwhile, some senators supported the call to issue a temporary travel ban to and from China.

"There is no hint of racism or xenophobia in this policy. This is an assertion of the national wellbeing. And an acceptance of the fact that our defenses and capacity to respond to a health emergency is not that strong," said Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto.

So far, the Philippines has only temporarily stopped issuing visas to travelers from Hubei province in China, whose capital city, Wuhan, is the origin of the 2019 coronavirus. – Rappler.com