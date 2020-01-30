BATANGAS, Philippines – The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sailed to Taal Volcano Island on Thursday, January 30.

The volcano remains under Alert Level 3 and the island is a danger zone, yet the team of around 10 people still went ahead to save distressed animals.

So far, they have rescued over a hundred dogs. On Thursday, they were only able to rescue one, 7-year-old Lyka.

"It's all worth it, even if it's just one dog for today," said Ashley Fruno, senior campaign manager of PETA.

Aspiring dog moms and dads need to be extra caring with the likes of Lyka, as they have been under extreme stress. – Rappler.com