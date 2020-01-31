MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) seized P68 million worth of shabu hidden in tea bag packs in Bacoor, Cavite.

The suspected drug couriers, Reynaldo Cordero and Irene Biazon, were presented to the media during a press conference at the NBI headquarters on Thursday, January 30, days after their arrest.

The January 27 joint operation of NBI-National Capital Region and NBI-Mimaropa stemmed from information received by the office NBI Mimaropa Director Rommel Vallejo that a certain “Kim” – a New Bilibid Prison inmate – would faciliate the delivery of 10 packs of shabu to drug couriers in Cavite.

Vallejo said Kim belonged to a group that operated in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

On Monday, January 27, as the suspects traversed Barangay Lotus Bukid in Panapaan 4, Bacoor City, NBI agents blocked their vehicle and found the illegal drugs inside the spare tire compartment of the car.

The NBI said it was conducting an investigation with Bilibid officials to track down the source of the shabu supply and how Kim managed to conduct his illegal drug trade inside the national penitentiary.

There had been previous drug busts involving shabu hidden in tea bags. Last year, police seized P802 million of shabu in tea bags in a buy-bust on Christmas Eve; a month earlier, P455 million worth of shabu also concealed in tea bags in Las Piñas. – Rappler.com