BATANGAS, Philippines — “Nobody is allowed to go back until such time that it is safe,” President Rodrigo Duterte said when he declared the Taal Volcano island a no man’s land days after it erupted.

Duterte’s words reached neighbors Jheno Villanueva and Jonathan Dalisay but it didn’t deter them from going back to the “Pulo (island).” Each time they saw an opportunity, they would sneak past authorities guarding the lake surrounding the volcano island.

Jheno hoped to retrieve more from his ash-covered sari-sari store while Jonathan believed his remaining livestock was still alive. Both felt positive that they could still recover their source of livelihood but were uncertain if they could still make a living in the volcano island.

Pulo is home to about 6,000 families mostly working as tourist guides, farmers, and fish pen operators. Weeks after the eruption, government officials announced that they would no longer allow residents to return and live there permanently.

When asked to comment on the announcement, Jonathan told Rappler that he had not really thought about it yet. But he hoped that the local government would provide them livelihood and a new home.

Heavy charcoal-like ash blanketed the homes of Jheno and Jonathan, burying not only their livelihood but also their future. The once lush green landscape that lured tourists was now a complete wasteland – a no man’s land.

– Rappler.com