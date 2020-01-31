BATANGAS, Philippines – When the Taal Volcano first spewed ash on January 12, state volcanologists tasked to monitor its eruption were forced to flee their stations at the Taal Volcano Observatory in Talisay, Batangas.

They relocated to the office of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in Tagaytay City, Cavite – a smaller facility that is now shared by 32 staff members who go on shifts to monitor the volcano 24/7.

On Friday, January 31, the Alert Level 3 is still raised over Taal Volcano, with its ongoing eruption affecting at least 125,614 families or 467,890 persons in Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite. (READ: Batangas sets up 'ash for cash' program for Taal eruption victims)

Supervising science research specialist Winchelle Ian Sevilla of Phivolcs' Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division shares with Rappler how they evacuated from Talisay to Tagaytay, and how they continue to do their work to ensure the safety of Filipinos.

Mara Cepeda reports. – Rappler.com