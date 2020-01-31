CEBU, Philippines – Danao City police found Thursday night, January 30, the decomposing body of a security guard who was reported missing the past 5 days.

A tip from a witness led police to the discovery of the body of Mario Buendia Martel in a vacant lot in Sitio Banaba, Barangay Guinsay, Danao City.

Danao City police said it was the victim's father Eugenio Laurel Martel, who helped identify the body.

Master Sergeant Jose Michael Alegado, desk officer of Danao City police office, said the father reported that the 34-year-old Martel, 34, a resident of Sitio Kabayabsan, Barangay Cambanay, Danao City was missing.

The father told police that his son left their home around 9 pm on January 25 and never returned.

Alegado said it was still early for the police to conclude if the body had fatal wounds because it was decaying when they found it.

However, Alegado said residents in the area told the police that they heard several gunshots on Monday, January 27. The witnesses though could not say where the shots came from.

The father of the victim told police that Mario did not mention receiving any threats or if there was someone he was in conflict with.

Alegado said the police would continue to investigate the case. – Rappler.com