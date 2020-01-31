MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A 54-year-old man, a UV Express driver, was shot by a motorcycle-riding gunman in front of Meralco Building in Pasig City at around 5 pm on Friday, January 31.

The Eastern Police District said the victim was shot around 5 p.m. He was rushed to the nearby Medical City.

Pasig City Police said road rage was the motive behind the shooting incident.

The motorcycle rider reportedly hit the side mirror of the victim's UV, so the driver gave the motorcycle rider a chase.

Probers said, citing eyewitness accounts, the motorcycle rider brought out a gun and shot the UV driver in the neck.

Pasig Police said they were able to get the plate number of the motorcycle rider, and are now hunting him down. – Rappler.com