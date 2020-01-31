NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines – All foreigners and individuals coming from mainland China and Hong Kong who arrived in this province will be placed on a 14-day quarantine to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus here.

Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo declared this in Executive Order No. 4 that was issued Friday, January 31.

The order came a day after the Department of Health (DOH) announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The patient is a 38-year-old woman who traveled to the Philippines from Wuhan, China, via Hong Kong on January 21. The woman also traveled to Cebu, and Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Degamo said the patient stayed in a hotel and in a resort in Dumaguete City and within the province.

Degamo also created the Hospital Incident Command System to be headed by Assistant Provincial Health Officer Liland Estacion to ensure the safety of all responders, address all concerns, and coordinate with the DOH and other govenrment agencies for inter-agency cooperation.

The governor also urged the provincial office of the Department of Trade and Industry to inspect and monitor all outlets of protective masks to determine whether establishments are hoarding, overpricing, and taking advantage of the situation.

He assured the public that the provincial government is on top of the situation and appealed for sobriety and cooperation.

He also said that the provincial hospital, with its isolation areas, is ready to respond to the disease.

Meanwhile, Degamo reminded the public to practice proper hygiene and constant washing of hands, as well as proper coughing etiquette.

The novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China, has so far killed 213 and sickened nearly 10,000 people across the country and worldwide. The World Health Organization already declared an international emergency over the virus.

As of Friday, January 31, the DOH is monitoring 31 patients for the novel coronavirus. The cases being investigated are in the following regions:

Metro Manila - 19

Mimaropa - 1

Western Visayas - 3

Eastern Visayas - 2

Central Visayas - 4

Northern Mindanao - 1

Davao - 1

– Rappler.com